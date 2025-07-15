Autumn Lights event to bring fireworks, festivities and more to Lincoln

The UK’s most spectacular touring firework fiesta, Autumn Lights, returns to Lincolnshire Showground this Friday 31st October for an all-out autumn extravaganza.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bigger, louder and more dazzling than ever, this family-friendly festival is offering the perfect mix of evening entertainment for all, with fireworks, funfair rides, live music, roaming performers and more.

Friends, families and firework fans can expect two mind-blowing fireworks displays, including a magical children's display and an out of this world main display, choreographed to music from around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this year’s firework displays, there will be an abundance of live music on the main stage hosted by the legendary DJ Ryan Swain, ready to get the crowds going for the headline performances.

Ryan Swain

Iconic CBBC duo Dick & Dom (DJ set) will be leading the line up, spinning feel-good anthems and party classics to get the whole family dancing with a firework finale that’ll light up the sky this autumn.

Young Elton will also be making his Autumn Lights debut and belting out timeless hits with a tribute that’ll have everyone singing their hearts out to iconic tunes, from the aptly named “Rocket Man”, to "Your Song" and "Don’ Go Breaking My Heart". Whether you’re an Elton John fan or general music lover, visitors can expect a theatrical performance filled with live piano, flamboyant costumes and captivating stage presence akin to the man himself that’s not to be missed.

Revellers can enjoy mesmerising roaming light and fire performances, plus an electrifying display from SPARK! drummers, walkabout entertainers, a family funfair, and tasty street food and bars offering cuisine from around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New for this year are brand-new giant screens and crowd cams to capture all the fun of guests dancing, laughing and making of memories all night long.

Autumn Lights Drummers

John Lowery, Chief Operating Officer at Autumn Lights, said: “Autumn Lights isn’t just a firework display; it’s an all-out family festival experience. We’ve created a safe and vibrant event both kids and grown-ups will love, and we can’t wait to celebrate our fifth year of mind-blowing entertainment with everyone in Lincoln”.

Autumn Lights is the must-attend family event of the season. Whether you're coming for the fireworks, the funfair, or the food, this is one night you won’t forget.

Tickets for this year’s event are available to purchase now and priced at the £14.99 for adults, £7.99 for children and children aged three and under go free.

To purchase tickets, visit https://autumnlights.co.uk/lincoln-firework-display/.