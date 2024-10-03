Autumn Lights promises “biggest firework spectacular Lincoln has ever seen"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people are expected at next month’s Autumn Lights event in Lincoln with organisers promising “the biggest fireworks spectacular the city has ever seen.” Autumn Lights is the UK’s largest touring firework spectacular and includes live music and other attractions to keep the crowds entertained.

Due to the number of people expected at Lincolnshire Showground, this year also sees a bigger arena and more entrances for cars to access the site.

Two firework displays choreographed to music from around the world

Phats and Small are headlining with award-winning DJ and presenter Ryan Swain, fire-eaters and Spark!, the original LED drummers and party band HUGE all on the bill.

The highlight of the event on 1st November, are two firework displays choreographed to music from around the world at 7.40pm and 9pm.

John Lowery from Autumn Lights said:

“We’ve kept prices affordable for families with two firework shows and many other attractions for people to enjoy throughout the evening.

Entertainment for all the family at Autumn Lights Lincoln

“The show is our biggest yet and with fairground rides and street food stalls, we’re hoping people will arrive in plenty of time so they can enjoy the full experience.

“There are still some tickets left so it’s not too late to miss out on Lincoln’s biggest fireworks spectacular.”

Tickets are priced £12.99 for adults and £5.99 (not including booking fee) for children aged 2-16 years old. There is free parking but food, drink and fairground rides are not included as part of the ticket price. Doors open at 4pm.

To book tickets go to www.autumnlights.co.uk or for more information follow on Facebook or Instagram: @autumnlightsuk