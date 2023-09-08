Aviation history talk on TSR2 and its 'off-the-shelf' contemporaries

The next meeting of Sleaford and District Legionnaires Aviation Society will feature a talk on how the BAC TSR2 compared in action to its contemporaries, the F-111, the A-5 Vigilante and the Buccaneer.

Paul Stoddart will be the speaker on Tuesday September 19 at 7.30pm in the Legionnaires Club, Watergate, Sleaford.

The TSR2 was a cancelled Cold War strike and reconnaissance aircraft developed by BAC for the RAF in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s.

Paul Stoddart was commissioned into the RAF in May 1983 and served for eight years as an Aero Systems Engineer working on the VIckers VC-10, BAe Systems Hawk and at RAF College Cranwell as Directing Staff on Initial Officer Training.

The TSR2 at the RAF Museum Cosford

He joined the Ministry of Defence as an analyst, working at the Royal Aircraft Establishment at Farnborough studying options to replace the Tornado GR1/4. He then moved to Boscombe Down as programme manager for the flight trials of the Harrier GR5/7 and Sea Harrier FA2. He has written and lectured on a range of military aircraft.

Doors open 7pm. Guests welcome (£2 fee).