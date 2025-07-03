Award winning choir performs Skegness Charity Concert

The Choir at a previous performance

The Rotary Club of Skegness have arranged for the award winning, 'Risca Welsh Male Voice Choir' to come to Skegness to perform for charity.

The choir, who have performed in Austria, the USA, Germany, France and many other countries will be performing at St. Matthews Church, Skegness on Friday 18th July at 7pm, tickets cost £10. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the local Cancer Research Charity, the choir will also perform for free to ensure that all proceeds will go to the charity.

Rob Wilkinson from Skegness Rotary has helped to organise the event says, 'This is a fantastic opportunity to see a highly rated choir and help with a worthwhile cause. The guys from the choir have said they will not take any payment from the ticket sales so that 100% of the money raised will go to Cancer Research.'

Founded in 1970, the choir perform a diverse range of material that will suit many tastes. To see examples of their concerts, visit their website; riscamalechoir.co.uk

There will also be some special guests to help with the performance; local singer Katie Divilly, Lucy Dickons and classical saxophonist Kyle Parkins.

Tickets are available by contacting Rob Wilkinson on 07974 720557 email: [email protected] or via Eventbrite, search for Risca Choir, Skegness (additional charge applies).