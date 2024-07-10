Barry Steele returns to The Embassy Skegness in August for Bank Holiday special

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“This show is way more than a Tribute show – This is a musical theatre experience about Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis & The Traveling Wilburys”.Kevin Parker – Chesterfield Theatres Director When it comes to authenticity and true musical mastery, there's only one name you need to know: Barry Steele! “True Identikit Brilliance" The Stage

Experience the unforgettable sound of a generation with Barry Steele alongside an extraordinary ensemble of talented musicians and singers. Together they pay homage to the timeless music of Roy Orbison and his friends.

What the Critics say

Barry Steele

“Wow, Wow, Wow” – Bill Dees

“At the pinnacle of the show was Barry Steele – He was amazing” Encore magazine.

“A range to match the master” Wanganui Chronicle

“There are Tributes and then there is Barry Steele”. – The Mirror

Experience the Magic of Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys with Barry Steele!

For over 20 years, Barry Steele has captivated audiences with his remarkable tribute to the legendary Roy Orbison. Recognized as the most successful Roy Orbison tribute artist in the UK and Europe, Barry brings the timeless hits to life with unmatched authenticity.

Join Barry and his sensational band as they perform in theatres across the UK, delivering unforgettable renditions from the iconic “Black and White Night” to the classics of the Traveling Wilburys. This is more than just a tribute show; it’s a musical journey through Orbison’s greatest hits and beyond.