Beckside care home celebrates 40 years of care – with memories of a Royal visit

Beckside, a care home in North Hykeham run by not-for-profit care provider The Orders of St John Care Trust, is proud to be celebrating its 40th anniversary this month.

Since opening its doors in 1985, Beckside has been at the heart of the local community, supporting residents and families with loving care that continues to this day.

Among the many highlights of Beckside’s history is the visit of the late Princess Diana in its founding year.

As part of preparations to mark the 40th anniversary, Ron Bell, who was one of the protection officers for Princess Diana’s visit, returned to Beckside recently, bringing a special folder of original newspapers from that day. While Ron was quick to emphasise he was just one of over 30 officers present, his personal recollections have rekindled fond memories for the home.

Ron recalled: “It was a beautiful sunny day. Diana looked stunning in her blue and white striped outfit. Her warmth radiated to the crowds who had gathered to see her, and she showed such kindness to everyone. People actually had tears in their eyes as she went over to speak to them. Flags were waving and people were cheering everywhere she went. It really was an honour for me to be alongside her and protect her that day.”

Also remembering the Royal visit to Beckside was local resident Paula Robinson, now a volunteer at the care home, who was 14 years old at the time. She said: “Princess Diana was just absolutely beautiful and smiled all the time. I waited over three hours with my friends to see her arrive. It was — and still is — one of the most special days for me. It felt like everyone in North Hykeham had come to see her.”

A special celebration for invited guests will take place at the home on Wednesday 23 July, starting at 11:30am with speeches, followed by a buffet from 12 noon onwards. The event will also include live music from 2pm, with the day concluding around 4pm.

Shirley Holt, Activities Co-ordinator at Beckside, helped organise the anniversary celebration. She added: “This milestone is primarily a celebration for residents — those at the heart of everything Beckside stands for. The love, care and connection that have defined the home since Princess Di’s royal endorsement four decades ago remain as strong as ever.”

Invited guests include families, friends, volunteers, local councillors, the local vicar, two retired managers of Beckside, senior managers and trustees.