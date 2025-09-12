Bellway's Brigg bake-off judge revealed
Among those competing for the 2025 Bellway Bake-off title is 2024 winner, Lucille de Villiers who is hoping to replicate last year’s success with a double entry.
Melanie Smith, Bellway Homes’ sales director, said: “We’re very excited to have Brigg’s Mayor, Cllr Smith on-board to judge the competition. Of course, our sales team will also be on hand to lend a helping hand and sample all the entries as well!”
There is still an opportunity to enter the competition, which Bellway says is open to bakers whatever their experience. Competitors simply need to enter by emailing [email protected] and then bringing their culinary delights along to Buttercross Meadows from 11am on Saturday 20th, September. They will then be judged by Cllr Smith, with the winner walking away with a Luxury Bakers Hamper, including a Smeg Stand Mixer along with other baking delights, which is worth over £250.
The Brigg Bake-off is being run to mark the official opening of Bellway’s brand-new four bed Forester and four bed Farrier show homes.
“Whether you’re a master of light and airy sponges; can create melt in your mouth rich and fudgy brownies; or can bake a loaf that Paul Hollywood would be proud of; the Buttercross Meadow’s Brigg Bake Off is the perfect platform to share your passion for baking,” added Melanie. “And, of course, view our new Forester and Farrier show homes complete with stunning fitted kitchens that are perfect for any baker!”
When complete, Buttercross Meadows will consist of 290 three- and four-bedroom homes, which Bellway says will ensure it appeals to buyers from all walks of life – from first-time buyers to growing families; downsizers to investors looking to enter the rental market in the area.
All of the homes on Buttercross Meadows are from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, which showcases the best in contemporary home design. This ever-evolving selection of homes has been developed using customer feedback to create a new generation of properties that are perfectly suited to today’s homebuyer; while at the same time celebrating the Artisan traditions at the heart of Bellway and its commitment to delivering the highest standard of modern living.
For further information on Buttercross Meadows, visit www.bellway.co.uk, call 01652 784875 or visit the show home which is open Friday and Monday from 10am to 5pm, Saturday and Sundays from 11am to 5pm and every Thursday from 10am to 7pm.