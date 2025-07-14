Belton Estate reveals enchanting new Christmas Light Trail for 2025
Open to visitors from Friday, November 14, 2025, to Thursday, January 1, 2026, the immersive experience includes thousands of twinkling lights, colourful trees and larger-than-life illuminations.
Created by award-winning, internationally acclaimed light trail producers and firmly positioned within the UK’s seasonal calendar, Christmas at Belton has everything you need for an unforgettable time with friends and family, including a fairground, and, of course, magical glimpses of Father Christmas along the way.
Among the new installation highlights for 2025 is ‘On the Tide’ by Squidsoup, a water-based floating floral lightwork created from points of light floating in strands, positioned by the natural movement of the water.
Other features which visitors can enjoy this year include an immersive area filled with multi-coloured lasers, a fire garden and a festive themed animated story projected onto Belton House’s facade.
Guests can look forward to the iconic tunnel of lights, larger-than-life installations, and the ever-popular appearances by Father Christmas. The trail is designed to engage all the senses, with seasonal music accompanying the stunning visual displays.