Better leisure centres in Sleaford and Lincoln offer a warm welcome this winter.

Locals to One NK in Lincoln and Sleaford Leisure Centre can expect a warm welcome and free refreshments this winter as they’ve been designated Warm Spaces by GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates Better leisure centres on behalf of North Kesteven District Council.

Initially set up in 2022, in response to the cost of living crisis, which is most felt during the coldest time of the year, the Warm Spaces initiative offers anyone living in the vicinity of One NK or Sleaford Leisure Centre a warm welcome and comfortable seating. It’s also an opportunity to charge a phone or device, use the free WiFi, and even freshen up with a hot shower.

In addition, there’s free tea, coffee and biscuits donated by wholesale food service company, Brakes.

The Warm Spaces are open to all, both leisure centre members and non-members alike on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 1pm – 3pm at One NK in North Hykeham and Sleaford Leisure Centre on Boston Road, Sleaford.

Commenting on the Warm Spaces initiative Chris Ord, GLL Partnership Manager for North Kesteven Better leisure centres said: “We know that winter can a difficult and isolating time of the year and at the heart of the community, and as a charitable social enterprise, we always want to help.

“There’ll be a warm welcome from our staff to anyone who wants to pop in. It’s an opportunity to meet new people and connect with others in the community, while enjoying a cuppa, so we invite anyone to come along.”

Better leisure centres have also joined forces with NHS England this winter and there will be flyers available to read on how to stay well this winter, with information on how to keep warm, stay strong with winter vaccines, how to avoid and/or treat Covid-19, gain financial and mental health advice.

The Warm Spaces scheme was the first of its kind for the leisure industry when it launched in 2022. This year 79 Better leisure centres spanning England, Wales and Northern Ireland are taking part. For further information visit: https://www.better.org.uk/healthy-communities/warm-spaces.