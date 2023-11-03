Admirers of arguably the UK’s most influential chef will be excited at the prospect of picking up an amazing Black Friday deal that will enable them to purchase a £100 voucher for a tantalisingly tasty £60.

Redeemable across the Marco Pierre White Restaurants estate*, including his Steakhouse Bar & Grill on Brayford Wharf N in Lincoln, provides unbelievable value for money for those wanting to treat foodie friends or family or to just spoil themselves and have a delicious meal out.

Black Friday has now become an annual shopping bonanza that sees bargain hunters snap up offers not ordinarily available. But recent years has seen it become one of the biggest shopping days of the year and the ideal opportunity to pick up some discounted Christmas presents.

Ryan Darnell, restaurant manager said: “The offers in place will appeal to a wide range of guests either looking to redeem the voucher themselves or who want to buy it as a gift for a loved one, friend or work colleague. They’re the ideal stocking filler and anyone starting their Christmas shopping should consider this Black Friday offer.

“The £100 voucher for £60 is superb value for money and will really appeal to diners looking for a great deal.”

Alongside the £100 voucher for £60, foodies can also purchase other monetary vouchers including £50 voucher for £35 and £25 voucher for £20.

Ryan added: “The prospect of going out for a meal with a substantial discount will prove irresistible to plenty of food fans.

“And in today’s incredibly fast-moving and turbulent times, we all need the opportunity to go out and enjoy a delicious meal with family or friends just to get away from it all. And sharing a meal is certainly one way to bring a smile to people’s faces.

“We’ve also got a new winter menu planned for the New Year so these Black Friday vouchers will be perfect to enjoy a menu that’s been put together by Marco Pierre White.”

* Black Friday vouchers redeemable from 2 January 2024 to 31 March 2024

Black Friday lands this year on Friday 24 November 2024.