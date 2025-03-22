Blackfriars: The little theatre that can - and definitely will

Fringe Studio Shows heading your way!

With World Theatre Day fast approaching on 27th March, there’s no better time to shine a spotlight on one of the UK’s most historic—and quietly revolutionary—theatres. Blackfriars Theatre in Boston isn’t just the oldest building in the country to house a working theatre (a 13th-century Dominican friary, no less), it’s also a proud National Portfolio Organisation (NPO), recognised and funded by Arts Council England to be a key player in the cultural life of the region. And under the energetic leadership of new Executive Director Adey Ramsel, things are starting to look seriously exciting…

Adey brings with him over 25 years of experience across the UK and New Zealand, and he’s hit the ground running. The past six months have seen a whole lot of behind-the-scenes housekeeping (yes, even theatres need a spring clean), as he’s been strengthening the core team, securing foundations, and preparing for an exciting new chapter. But don’t worry—this isn’t about scrapping what’s already working. The much-loved Blackfriars programme remains intact. What you’ll notice is more: more variety, more voices, and a lot more opportunity to see something different, bold, and maybe even a bit brilliant.

A big part of that expansion comes in the form of fantastic new family programming. Saturdays are getting a glow-up, with a new line-up of fun, friendly shows designed to welcome in little theatre lovers (and their grown-ups). It’s all about giving young audiences their first magical taste of live theatre in a space that’s warm, accessible and never too posh to giggle in. As Adey says, “Blackfriars isn’t a stuffy theatre. It’s a fun, family-friendly space where everyone is welcome.” Hear hear.

And for grown-ups looking for something a bit more edgy? Enter the new Blackfriars Studio Shows—four Edinburgh Fringe-style productions, performed in a brilliant new partnership space with Boston College’s Sam Newsom Centre. With only 94 seats, it’s intimate, powerful and unlike anything Boston has seen before. These shows have wowed crowds across the UK and now they’re landing right here, giving locals and visitors a brand-new reason to spend a night at the theatre.

So, what’s next? Well, let’s just say the stage is set. Adey’s first six months have been all about getting things in place—and now, the curtain is rising on a bold new era. Blackfriars isn’t just preserving its history; it’s embracing its future, one brilliant show at a time.

As Adey himself puts it:

“We really are the little theatre that can… and will.”

Fringe Kicks Off with Grit and Wit

The first two Blackfriars Studio Shows will hit the stage this spring, offering something bold, brilliant, and totally different for local audiences.

Born in the USA (Sat 19th April) is a powerful one-man play about a Vietnam veteran’s struggle to return to everyday life—raw, moving, and deeply human.

Unversed (Fri 2nd May) sees a passionate young actor break the rules and steal the spotlight, as she dares to claim the Shakespearean stage for women. Expect wit, warmth, and a whole lot of heart.

With only 94 seats available in the intimate Sam Newsom Studio, these shows are a chance to experience world-class Fringe theatre up close—without the Edinburgh train fare.