Blackfriars Theatre to host BOBI's metal showcase featuring four original bands

So successful have BOBI’s (Boston Original Bands initiative) monthly gigs been at the Queen of Spades that Blackfriars Theatre have offered to host special BOBI gigs. The first one on Saturday, 7 June, will feature four original bands falling within the broad genre of metal.

Buried By My Heartache, formed in 2018 are the most local, hailing from Spalding, bringing a freshness to the traditional metal licks that fans are familiar with and a professionalism that won’t disappoint. East Midlands based Burning Face are classic heavy metal while West Yorkshire lads Autonym are loud, heavy, and dirty. Lincolnshire’s other band to appear at BOBI’s Metal Showcase is core metal power house Heartstrung who, though only formed last year, have been turning head and building a fanbase.

Tickets are £6 online and £7 on the door, with a happy hour beginning when the doors open at 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for BOBI said, “That Blackfriars approached us to put on grassroots events highlights the growing resurgence of original music and the realisation that audiences are looking for something new, individual and different even within established genres. One of our most successful monthly gigs at the Queen of Spades was a metal night so it seemed an obvious choice for the first gig at Blackfriars.”

Boston Original Bands Initiative, a not-for profit organisation, have again been awarded a grant by Boston Town Area Committee, without whose initial grant last year they would have struggled, and an additional grant from the Arts Council this year guarantees a solid footing going forward.