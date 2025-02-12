Bloomin’ Lovely by Heritage Punch Needle & All Sewn Up By Debs at Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre

Flowers

Katie is a punch needle artist living in Lincolnshire. She is passionate about this heritage craft, keeping the traditional rug making technique alive through her own unique style. Deb is textile artist living in Lincolnshire. She creates artwork using collagraph printing and free motion embroidery. Both will be displaying framed art pieces, as well as greetings cards and coasters.

During the exhibition, Deb will be hosting 2 applique and freemotion embroidery workshops – these will be held in our exhibition room on 24th or 31st March 2025 between 10am – 1pm.

The workshop is priced at £40 per person. Book your place at the Centre or through Eventbrite (fees apply). You are required to bring your own sewing machine with a capacity to drop the feed dogs. All other materials are provided.