BOBI move to Ellenders

Hedgehog Reality performing their unique set of originals at the September, 2025, BOBI gig.

With Blackfriars Theatre moving into the pantomime season in October and November Boston Original Bands Initiative needed to find another venue to fulfil their monthly gigs. It didn't take long for Ellenders Bar & Restaurant to step into the breech and help the BOBI team.

The two last gigs of the year for BOBI (they don't hold gigs in December) will therefore be at Ellenders with the first gig being held on Saturday, 25 October.

The gigs will be back at Blackfriars in January but the two venues will be sharing the hosting of BOBI gigs during 2026.

A spokesman for BOBI said: "It's great that the two venues are happy to share events to fit in with our gig schedule. Blackfriars were instrumental in keeping the BOBI gigs going when the Queen of Spades closed. Their Revue Bar has been praised by bands and audiences alike as an excellent location for grassroots music. The Ellenders Bar will be a new and challenging experience for us with a larger space to fill, so we need lots of support from Boston residents and surrounding villages to continue our success."

BOBI has received grants from Boston Town Area Committee and the Arts Council to support grassroots music.

https://bobi.boston