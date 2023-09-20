Brigg Garden Centre has exciting news for Christmas fans everywhere as its much-awaited Christmas Grotto is back this year and you can book now!

This year, the centre offers the ultimate festive experience filled with exciting activities to get you into the season's spirit. Starting from 18th November, Santa will be visiting the centre to bring joy to families everywhere.

This year’s grotto is better than ever, offering groups of children an unrivalled Christmas and a special gift from Santa. For just 19.95 per child, this will definitely put you in the mood for the big day.

Our happy band of elves are decorating and filling our Grotto ahead of Santa's arrival. Upon arrival at your allocated booking time, you'll be greeted by Santa's elves who will take you into the activity room where you will sing songs, make magical reindeer food and create Christmas decorations to take home.

Book now for Brigg's Christmas Grotto Experience

You’ll then be shown into the Grotto to meet Santa himself, where he will tell you all about his adventures before being called up for a photo opportunity and receiving a special gift. The heart-warming group experience promises around 40 minutes of festive fun for the whole family.

Once you’ve left the grotto, why not embark on the ultimate virtual reality ride through the North Pole or have a go on the ice-skating rink?(£6.95 or £25 for a family of 4 for half an hour).

Indulge in a winter wonderland at the garden centre, including visiting our magical Christmas shop which is full of colour and bright lights. Guests can also stop by our restaurant for some tasty seasonal treats.

Ben Tomlinson, Centre Manager at Brigg Garden Centre, said; “We cannot wait to bring the magic of Christmas to our store with our Grotto will be back this year. The team is thrilled to welcome Santa to meet the children in the area. Christmas is a special time for us, and we are looking forward to celebrating it with everyone who visits the centre and the grotto.”