Bargain Book Sale at Louth Library

Louth Library is having a Bargain Book Sale

Louth Library is having a Bargain Book Sale. The sale of surplus stock runs from Saturday Monday 11th November 2024 to Saturday 23rd November 2024 during normal opening hours. Fiction, non-fiction and children’s books, from a range of genres, will be available to buy at a bargain price! There will be lots of great books at great prices.

GLL run the Lincolnshire Library Service in partnership with Lincolnshire Country Council.

Karen Waring, for GLL, said:

“We’re constantly reviewing our stock to ensure it is up to date, in good condition and meets the needs of customers. The sale is an opportunity to make room on the shelves for the new stock including fiction, non-fiction, children’s books. Pop down and grab yourself a bargain!

For more information, please email [email protected] or speak to a member of staff for more details