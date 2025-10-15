Green Libraries Week at Lincolnshire libraries.

Libraries across Lincolnshire will be going green this Halloween as they celebrate Green Libraries Week from October 27 to November 1.

This national celebration, coordinated by the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals, highlights the work in libraries and local communities around sustainability, nature and the environment.

Libraries have long been firm advocates of reduce, reuse and recycle – not least by recycling stories through loaning books to multiple readers.

In the run up to, and during, Green Libraries Week there will be Halloween Costume Swap Rails and Seed Swap Stations at 14 core libraries - Boston, Gainsborough, Grantham, Horncastle, Lincoln Central, Long Sutton, Louth, Mablethorpe, Market Rasen, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding, Stamford and Woodhall Spa – where parents can swap gently used past costumes and local growers their surplus seeds for something 'new to them'.

With Halloween falling during the October school half term, libraries haven't missed a trick either, and will be treating families to free Monster Junk Modelling sessions, where you and your child can (monster) mash together all manner of junk to invent your very own creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky creations!

Libraries will also be welcoming a diverse range of community groups and organisations helping them highlight their local initiatives and letting you know how you can get involved.

- Sleaford Library will be welcoming their local Repair Cafe for a Sewing Skill Share session on Monday October 27 9.30am-12pm. Go along and learn the basics of sewing by making a sock puppet.

- Boston library will also be welcoming HEART (the Home Energy and Retrofit Team), Boston Woods Trust, Boston in Bloom, Willoughby Road Allotments, RSPB, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and Boston District Beekeepers Association helping them highlight their local initiatives and letting you know how you can get involved. You can find full details at https://www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/boston-library or by emailing [email protected].

- At Louth library there will also be a free Funny Bones Treasure Hunt where you hunt out the skeletal parts to make your own skeleton. Origami Spooky Fortune Tellers will also be available for those of you who like a challenge along with wordsearches and colouring. Also, local author and Scientist Ann Dale will be on hand with her Monster Lab so be ready for an eerie sight! Ann Dale’s activity is bookable so make sure you grab your place for this spooky endeavour.

They will also be welcoming Home Honey, Louth Repair Cafe, Louth Men’s Shed and HEART, Home Energy and Retrofit Team from ELDC and will be helping them to highlight their local initiatives and letting you know how you can get involved.

You can find full details of what's on at Louth Library at https://www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/louth-library/whats-on, or by emailing us [email protected].

- Market Rasen library will also be welcoming Market Rasen Rotary, helping them to highlight TWAM (Tools with a Mission). Bring along your unwanted trade or gardening tools throughout Green Libraries Week for refurbishing and redistribution.

Skylark Fostering will be telling you about the service they provide and how you can get involved.

A Macmillan Fundraising Coffee and Cake morning will be held on Tuesday, October 28, 10.30am - 4.30pm. Go along and treat yourself and help this fantastic charity.

You can find full details on the Market Rasen library webpage, or by emailing [email protected].

Details of what's on near you can be found by visiting https://www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/events-and-activities or by talking to a member of the team at your local participating library.