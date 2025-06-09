Celebrating 15 years of publishing: Lincoln businesswoman Taryn Lee Johnston marks a milestone

Business Book Awards

Lincoln-based publisher and marketing consultant Taryn Lee Johnston celebrates 15 years in business this week, with over a decade of supporting authors and entrepreneurs through her independent publishing houses, FCM Publishing and Chronos Publishing.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What started as a necessity as single mum to two young boys Taryn’s initial marketing and website business was at the forefront of the merge between technical and digital marketing.

From a passion project, her publishing houses have grown into a trusted platform for writers across the UK, over a hundred books published under her guidance, from debut fiction to award-winning business titles. Her work has supported authors from all walks of life, including well-known personalities, first-time writers, and professionals looking to share their story or message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, her companies have been recognised with multiple industry awards, including Independent Publisher of the Year four years running and Online Agency of the Year for two. Taryn has also helped several clients win accolades for their business books, thanks to her combined knowledge of publishing, branding, and strategic marketing.

Taryn Lee Johnston

Now turning her focus to one-to-one consultancy, Taryn is keen to work more closely with local clients here in Lincolnshire.

Her latest venture, detailed at www.tarynleejohnston.com, offers ghost writing to help position busy entrepreneurs, as well as tailored marketing and brand strategy support for business owners, authors, and creatives who want clear, grounded guidance to grow their impact.

“I’ve learnt a lot over the past 15 years - what works, what doesn’t, and how to keep going when things get tough,” says Taryn. “Now I’m channelling that experience into helping others move forward with more clarity and confidence. A book is one of the best marketing tools a business owner can have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As someone who has built her business from the ground up, Taryn understands the ups and downs of entrepreneurship. She hopes more people from the local community will feel inspired to reach out - whether they’ve got a book in mind, or a desire to become a published author.

To find out more about Taryn’s work or enquire about consultancy, visit www.tarynleejohnston.com.