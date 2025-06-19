Children can get green fingered in Sleaford library’s ‘story garden’ challenge

Summer Reading Challenge fun at Sleaford Library.

Sleaford Library is encouraging families to join in the ‘Story Garden’ Summer Reading Challenge with free activities kicking off from July 5.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit Sleaford Library to join the Story Garden – Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors Summer Reading Challenge, discover new books, and explore the magical connection between storytelling and the natural world.

This year’s challenge features beautiful illustrations by award-winning artist Dapo Adeola and invites young readers into an enchanting garden full of stories, creatures, and outdoor adventures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Harris, library manager at Sleaford Library, said: “We have so many fabulous and free Summer Reading Challenge events and activities planned this year, we can’t wait to welcome children and their families into our library to take part during the summer holidays. This year’s theme has given us lots of scope for fun nature-inspired activities combining arts and crafts.

"We look forward to seeing what the children create and to hearing about what they are reading.”

Reading Challenge events include:

Saturday July 5, 9am-1pm - Launch event – Sign up to the Summer Reading Challenge and make your own nature zine.

Thursday July 24, 2.30pm-4pm - Terrarium Week – Create a dinosaur living terrarium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday July 31, 2.30pm-4pm – Sun Week – Make a suncatcher and sunflower pot

Thursday August 7, 2.30pm-4pm - Leaf Week – Print and paint leaves onto air dry clay

Thursday August 14, 2.30pm-4pm – Garden Week - Make a miniature garden with painted pebbles

Thursday August 21, 2.30pm-4pm - Bug Week – Make a moving caterpillar and bug box

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday August 28, 2.30pm-4pm – Bird Week – Make a bird feeder and parrot pal

Saturday September 20, 10am-1pm – Drop-in certificate ceremony with a visit from local author Lee Graham, author of ‘Nature Rules’ at 11.15am.

Booking is essential for all Thursday craft sessions and is open one week prior to the event.

Also, don’t miss out on a free swimming voucher. Sign up for the challenge at Sleaford Library from July 5 and pledge to read six books over the summer holidays. For every two books read visit the library to collect your child’s prizes. After reading six books your child will be awarded a medal and a swimming voucher to be redeemed at Sleaford Leisure Centre. Terms and Conditions apply. The certificate is valid for Family and Swim for All sessions only. Offer ends November 20, 2025.

Visit https://www.better.org.uk/library/lincolnshire/events-and-activities/summer-reading-challenge-at-lincolnshire-libraries to discover all the activities on offer.