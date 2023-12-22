Children's author reads festive book at Sleaford library
Abbirose Adey is a primary school teacher from Grantham and dropped in on Saturday December 9 to read her book, Little Unicorn and the Nativity, to visiting children
She said: “I write my books with my mum, Ladey Adey.
“As a teacher I aim them to be used as resources, with questions for the teachers to ask about the subject.
“They also come with a colouring-in page and lots of activities. We even break down the phonetics to help with names.”
They have written over 10 books, individually and together with many more planned or in production.
Their other two children’s books are: Little Unicorn – What’s Your Name? and Little Unicorn Discovers the Dinosaurs.
Abbirose said the unicorn theme was not exclusive: “Unicorns are not just for girls. They are seen as quite strong and used for battle in mythology.”
She added: “We also do grown-up books, non fiction and publish for other writers as well. We also provide a mentoring programme for other authors to help avoid some of the pitfalls.”
Ladey Adey Publications was established in 2016 to help others wanting to write and publish their books but overwhelmed by the process.
Ten per cent of profits go to family charity Pink Parties Trust.