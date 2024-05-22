Events and activities in store at Sleaford library in coming months
On Wednesday June 5, 10.30-11.30am and Saturday June 8, 9-11am there will be a drop-in creative play session with book-maker and iilustrator Rose Feather, for families with children aged four and under.
Meet a toy medieval cat who left footprints on the roof of Sleaford Castle hundreds of years ago and create your own illustrations and creative writing to help build the story. Rose will be live-illustrating with participants and will scoop up contributions for a new picture book.
On Thursday June 6, 2.30-4pm Sleaford author Bob Oldershaw will be visiting to talk about his new book, At The Flick Of A Coin: My Experiences As A Ten Pound Pom.
Future events are planned for the town’s RiverLight and NK Walks Festivals.
On Saturday June 15, 10am-11am will be Stories from the Book Barge – a Riverlight Fringe event.
Visit the library for a special Storytime with stories and songs themed around boats, rivers and our hometown of Sleaford. Suitable for families and children aged 0-10. After the stories there will be a chance to get creative with a small river-themed craft.
On Friday June 21 and Friday June 28 at 10.30am there will be a NK Walks Festival 'Sleaford Library social walk and chat'. Pop over to Sleaford Library and join Gina for a chat and a brew with an option of popping for a small local walk.
Then the popular library Summer Reading Challenge for children kicks off for the school holidays on July 6. Look out for more information.