Free events and activities at Boston Library for National Libraries Week

Boston Library is taking part in National Libraries Week next month, with a series of free events and activities at the site.

Libraries Week is an annual showcase and celebration of all that libraries have to offer their local communities.

This year, from October 2-7, Libraries Week becomes ‘Green Libraries Week’, celebrating the work going on in libraries and in the local community around sustainability, nature and the environment.

Libraries have long been firm advocates of reduce, reuse and recycle – in a book’s lifetime it will be issued and returned to countless borrowers. When the book’s condition is deemed too poor for lending, it will be put on sale or recycled. In recent years libraries have developed new ways of providing reading material via digital means, including e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines.

As detailed below, the team at Boston Library will be offering a variety of events and activities throughout the week to encourage everyone to go green.

• Monday, October 2: Boston Woods Trust - 10am-4pm - Find out more about our local woodland charity. Lincolnshire CVS – 10am-3pm - Find out more about local environmental volunteering opportunities and take part in related activities.

• Tuesday, October 3: Lincolnshire CVS - 10am-3pm - Find out more about local environmental volunteering opportunities and take part in related activities. Boston Solar Park - 1pm-4pm - Find out more about the Boston Solar Park to be built at the old landfill site at Wyberton.

• Wednesday, October 4: Askefield Project - 10am-1pm - Find out more about the activities and events run for adults by this not for profit farming group. Lincolnshire CVS - 10am-3pm - Find out more about local environmental volunteering opportunities and take part in related activities.

• Thursday, October 5: Outer Dowsing Wind Farm - 10am-1pm - Find out more about the Outer Dowsing Wind Farm to be built off the Lincolnshire coast. RSPB Frampton Marsh - 10am-3pm - Find out more about what you can see and do at our local RSPB site.

• Friday, October 6: RSPB Frampton Marsh - 10am-3pm - Find out more about what you can see and do at our local RSPB site. Lincolnshire CVS - 10am-3pm - Find out more about local environmental volunteering opportunities and take part in related activities.