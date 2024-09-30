Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public library at Horncastle is to showcase a week of events and activities that encourage visitors to go green.

Various organisations are taking part in Green Libraries Week, which starts next Monday (October 7) and continues until Saturday, October 12.

The aim is to celebrate the work going on in the Wharf Road library and the local community around sustainability, nature and the environment.

Libraries have long been advocates of the maxim ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’. In a book’s lifetime, it will be issued and returned to umpteen borrowers, and when its condition is deemed too poor for lending, it will be put on sale or recycled.

Horncastle Library is to host a Green Libraries Week next week to encourage everyone to be environmentally friendly.

Sadie Hirst, manager at Horncastle Library, said: “Some might say libraries are the original story recyclers, purchasing books for their local community so members of the public don’t nee to buy their own copies.

"This Green Libraries Week, we’re delighted to be working with so many local groups to highlight their green initiatives. We encourage everyone to come along and find out more.”

Events scheduled for the whole week include a free exhibition, ‘We’re In Hot Water’, exploring the problem of flooding facing Horncastle, and ‘Seed Swap’, a chance to take along your own unwanted seeds and swap for something you want to plant next year.

The Lincolnshire South Guiding Association will be showing how its young members are considering environmental issues. And a charity will be displaying how churches are helping to protect and restore the natural world.

Information will also be available on Lincolnshire County Council’s ‘green masterplan’ and also the LincWoods Project to boost the planting of tree across the county.

The week opens on Monday with a fun-filled session of stories and songs for pre-school-age children, and a visit by ERIC (Energy and Retrofit Information Clinic) The Van to help residents tackle fuel poverty and save money on energy bills.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is on hand on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, while there’s a nature-theme watercolour taster session by acclaimed artist Nikki Bennett on Wednesday.

A talk by the East Mercia Rivers Trust on rejuvenating Horncastle’s rivers takes place on Thursday before energy tips and then a lecture by environmental consultant Dr John-Henry Lonie on Friday.

More children’s events include a junk-modelling workshop on Thursday and a nature-themed storytime with games on Saturday.