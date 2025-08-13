Jack Cartwright releases gripping new crime novel

Secrets from the Grave by Jack Cartwright

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Bestselling Lincolnshire crime author Jack Cartwright is set to release the fifth book in his gripping Deadly Wolds series, Secrets from the Grave on 21st August.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set once again in the haunting rural landscapes of Lincolnshire, this latest instalment promises to chill readers to the bone while delving deeper into the darkness that lies just beneath the surface of everyday life.

Plot Summary:

Three teenage boys savour the summer sun in Lincolnshire’s remote Snipe Dales. With school finished and endless days ahead the only rule is to be home in time for dinner. But when the boys begin building a woodland camp, they make a gruesome discovery. What begins as a season of freedom quickly turns into a summer shrouded in fear, casting a deep and lasting shadow over their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Author Jack Cartwright

As the discovery sparks a major investigation, DI George Larson and DS Ivy Hart are called in. Newly assigned to Lincolnshire and tasked with building a specialist team, they’ve been given all the resources they need to succeed, except time. With Larson’s retirement fast approaching, his final goal is to leave the team in Ivy’s capable hands. However, the pressure to deliver is mounting, and the stakes have never been higher. For Larson and Hart, it could be their most trying investigation yet.

What follows is a harrowing tale of secrets, silence, deceit, and the shadows cast by the past. It’s the kind of slow-burning psychological suspense that fans of Jack Cartwright have come to enjoy.

Jack Cartwright, whose Deadly Wolds series has earned critical acclaim for its vivid settings and emotionally complex characters, said: “This book leads readers into a new kind of darkness; not just crime but the clash between youthful innocence and harsh truth. Snipe Dales may be beautiful, but like much of Lincolnshire’s countryside, it teases at the fertile mind with endless possibilities.”

The Deadly Wolds series has gained a strong national and international following, praised for its atmospheric storytelling and intelligent, character-driven plots. Secrets from the Grave continues Jack Cartwright’s tradition of crafting emotionally charged mysteries set against the evocative backdrop of Lincolnshire’s rural heartland.

Publication Details:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Title: Secrets from the Grave

Secrets from the Grave Author : Jack Cartwright

: Jack Cartwright Series: Deadly Wolds, Book 5

Deadly Wolds, Book 5 Release Date: 21st August 2025

21st August 2025 Publisher: Chestnut Press

Chestnut Press Format: Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, Audiobook,

Paperback, Hardcover, eBook, Audiobook, Available from: Amazon

Amazon Signed copies and official merchandise available from: Jack Cartwright Books

Jack Cartwright is a Lincolnshire-based author renowned for his three Lincolnshire-based crime series: The Wild Fens Murder Mysteries, the Deadly Wolds Mysteries and the DCI Cook Mysteries.

Jack Cartwright is a USA Today bestselling author and an Amazon bestselling author who has sold more than one million books worldwide.