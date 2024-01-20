Latest twisting thriller by top Lincolnshire author
Philippa grew up in Scotland and originally studied Psychology and Philosophy at the University of Oxford.
After graduating, she moved to London to train as a Clinical Psychologist and worked in NHS mental health services for over ten years.
Her debut Little White Lies was shortlisted for the CWA New Blood Dagger for best debut of 2020, and she has since published three further psychological thrillers. Philippa now lives in Fulbeck in Lincolnshire with her spouse and cat, and alongside her writing she continues to practise as a clinical psychologist and therapist, which informs her writing and is the occupation of one of her characters.
A Guilty Secret is released by Harper Collins publishers tomorrow (January 18). Set at an elite Scottish boarding school, it opens with former lovers Finn and Mhairi learning that their beloved school friend, Kate, has tragically committed suicide. Delving into their past, Finn and Mhairi unveil the web of secrets that haunts their former playground.
You can meet Philippa at Sleaford Library on February 15, 2.30-4pm where signed copies will be available to buy.
All are welcome and it is free to attend, but spaces are limited so email [email protected], call 01522 782010 or pop into branch to book.