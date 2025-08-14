Lincolnshire author Jack Cartwright releases gripping new crime novel

Author Jack Cartwright.

Bestselling Lincolnshire crime author Jack Cartwright is set to release the fifth book in his gripping Deadly Wolds series, Secrets from the Grave.

Due to be released on August 21, it is set once again in the haunting rural landscapes of Lincolnshire.

This latest instalment promises to "chill readers to the bone” while delving deeper into the darkness that lies just beneath the surface of everyday life.

Jack, who lives between Sleaford and Lincoln, is renowned for his three Lincolnshire-based crime series: The Wild Fens Murder Mysteries, the Deadly Wolds Mysteries and the DCI Cook Mysteries.

He is a USA Today bestselling author and an Amazon bestselling author who has sold more than one million books worldwide.

Born in Essex, Jack lived and worked in Dubai for much of his adult life, as an IT professional, and as an architectural photographer.

Under various pen names, Jack has written and published more than fifty novels and won numerous awards. The pot entails three teenage boys savouring the summer sun in Lincolnshire’s remote Snipe Dales (near Spilsby). With school finished and endless days ahead the only rule is to be home in time for dinner. But when the boys begin building a woodland camp, they make a gruesome discovery. What begins as a season of freedom quickly turns into a summer shrouded in fear, casting a deep and lasting shadow over their lives.

As the discovery sparks a major investigation, DI George Larson and DS Ivy Hart are called in. Newly assigned to Lincolnshire and tasked with building a specialist team, they’ve been given all the resources they need to succeed, except time. With Larson’s retirement fast approaching, his final goal is to leave the team in Ivy’s capable hands. However, the pressure to deliver is mounting, and the stakes have never been higher. For Larson and Hart, it could be their most trying investigation yet.

What follows is a harrowing tale of secrets, silence, deceit, and the shadows cast by the past. It’s the kind of slow-burning psychological suspense that fans of Jack Cartwright have come to enjoy.

Jack, whose Deadly Wolds series has earned critical acclaim for its vivid settings and emotionally complex characters, said: “This book leads readers into a new kind of darkness; not just crime but the clash between youthful innocence and harsh truth. Snipe Dales may be beautiful, but like much of Lincolnshire’s countryside, it teases at the fertile mind with endless possibilities.”

The Deadly Wolds series has gained a strong national and international following, praised for its atmospheric storytelling and intelligent, character-driven plots. Secrets from the Grave continues Jack Cartwright’s tradition of crafting emotionally charged mysteries set against the evocative backdrop of Lincolnshire’s rural heartland.

It is published by Chestnut Press, available in printed, eBook and Audiobook, available from: Amazon.

Signed copies and official merchandise is also available from Jack Cartwright Books.