Meet Louth history author at book signing events
Richard Gurnham used to be a history teacher at King Edward VI Grammar School but retired 14 years ago.
This is the ninth book about Louth which he has written in the last few years and the third and final in a series called Louth; History Around Us.
Richard is also a volunteer at Louth Museum, which, like MSR Newsagents in Mercer Row, also sells his books. It can be bought from MSR Newsagents for £28.99.
He explains: “The first two covered the centre and south side of the town respectively and this looks in detail at the history of the streets on the north side of the town respectively: the buildings that are still there today, the people who have lived in them and what was there before.”
The streets covered include Grimsby Road, St Mary’s Lane, Chequergate, Northgate, James Street, Eve Street, Broadbank, Cisterngate, High Holme Road, Keddington Road and the Riverhead.
But Richard says he is no intention of stopping there. He is already planning his next book to be a history and glossary of the pubs of Louth.
He will be doing a book signing from 11am to 12noon on Friday, December 6 at MSR Newsagents and then another from 10am-12noon at Louth Museum on Broadbank on Tuesday December 10.