New book by former teacher in Louth area aims to inspire young children

A retired schoolteacher from the East Lindsey district is hoping to nurture the imaginations of young children after releasing a new book.

Amy Redfern, a married mum with two grown-up children, taught in local primary schools for 30 years and lives in the village of Scamblesby.

Now her passion for writing has led her to create stories for youngsters, and her book, ‘First Day Of The New School Year’, aims to inspire their creativity through literature.

To coincide with the release of the book last Friday, she is currently asking if any schools or libraries in the Louth and Horncastle areas would be interested in her visiting to read excerpts from it.

“The narrative encourages children to explore their own concerns about the first day of term,” said Amy. "It is a nerve-wracking day for everyone.

"One of the pupils, Louise, is introduced to exciting challenges, new teachers and new classmates. Will it be an easy start or a tough beginning?

"Learn how Louise tackles the ups and downs of her first day back at school by making new friends and eliminating her anxiety.”

Amy’s story-telling style combines engaging narratives with vivid illustrations, making her book ideal for children aged three to seven.

She went on: “The story invites youngsters into Louise’s world, where they can learn valuable lessons on how to suppress their worries, build courage and believe in themselves.

"Each page has been designed to spark curiosity and encourage young children to develop a love for reading from an early age.”

‘First Day Of The New School Year’ is available from Amazon and also from the publishers, Austin Macauley.

The author continued: “It is easily accessible for families looking to enrich their children’s reading experience.

"I hope to not only entertain but also to encourage parents and care-givers to engage with children in meaningful ways.

"The book serves as a reminder of the power of stories to connect families and inspire young minds to dream big.”

Critics say that Amy’s dedication to crafting stories that entertain, while also imparting important life-lessons, stands out in the current landscape of children’s literature.