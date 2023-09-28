New book explores Lincolnshire’s treasures

A new book showcasing Lincolnshire in all its glory is out today (Thursday).

The Edge of England: Landfall in Lincolnshire by Derek Turner.

Edge of England: Landfall in Lincolnshire is the new book by novelist and writer Derek Turner, which reveals many fascinating stories relating to our undervalued countryside, its towns, marshlands, and coastlines.

Derek said he had felt impelled to write Edge of England because Lincolnshire is not nearly well-enough known, or properly acknowledged for its many contributions to English life and culture:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I used to live in London, and noticed the county was almost never mentioned in the London media – which rather implied it must be an agreeable place to live!” he said.

Views across the Wolds near Horncastle.

"As I researched the county, and began visiting prior to eventually moving here in 2000, I found myself increasingly in love with all the country’s different landscapes, with their unexpected histories, fantastic old buildings, and wonderful wildlife.”

In his research, Derek has detailed Lincolnshire’s links to famous people throughout history, including Canute, Henry IV, John of Gaunt, not to mention Isaac Newton, Joseph Banks, explorers including John Smith and Matthew Flinders, and writers including Byrd and Tennyson.

Derek has now spent more than 20 years exploring Lincolnshire, mostly on foot, everywhere between Stamford and Grimsby, Crowland and Axholme, Lincoln and Horncastle, and feeling that Lincolnshire’s amazing landscapes are “too often taken for granted”, decided to showcase Lincolnshire in all its glory with his book.