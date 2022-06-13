Police appeal after scooter rider attack by pair with crowbar near Sleaford

Holdingham Ruondabout, where an incident sparked the alleged attack.

He is only said to have been saved from serious injury by the fact that he was still wearing his helmet.

Police say the incident took place at around 3.15pm on Saturday (June 11) after a white Ford Transit van towing a flatbed trailer and a grey motor scooter avoided colliding with each other at Holdingham Roundabout.

In a statement, the police said: “Both vehicles then drove towards Sleaford and at the next roundabout the driver of the scooter has challenged the van driver over his driving.

“The driver of the van and passenger have then abandoned their vehicle and chased after the scooter driver, who is in his 60s, back to his home address.”

There, the pair are alleged to have attacked the man using a crowbar before leaving the scene.

The police spokesman added: “The motor scooter driver did not sustain injuries as he was wearing his helmet at the time.

“We are requesting anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dash cam or CCTV footage to come forward.”

You can contact them by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting incident 276 of June 11.