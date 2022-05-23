Sleaford library to host Jubilee coffee morning

Sleaford Library.

From 10am until 12noon there will be drinks and cake on offer to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

You can also take part in a fun Royal quiz and view a display of Royal memorabilia.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a chance to meet a hear from Lincolnshire author Christina James at the library in the Market Place on Friday June 17, from 2-4pm.

Originating from Spalding, she will be giving a talk entitled Murder In The Fen. She will also talk about The Sandringham Mystery, her latest novel, which has references to Sleaford in it.

A preview to the novel reads: “Shocking evidence is unearthed in the cellar of a British couple’s mansion – and the crimes of the past may lead to tragedy in the present.“Its name is Laurieston, but the villagers call it Sausage Hall—a Victorian mansion belonging to tycoon businessman Kevan de Vries and his ailing wife, Joanna.

"The couple are staying at their St Lucia house until Kevan gets a call from DI Tim Yates saying that the mansion has been broken into and insisting that Kevan return to the United Kingdom to explain the passport-forging operation the police have discovered in the cellar.“Kevan fears that the investigation may reveal a different kind of crime, one he committed long ago. And as the South Lincolnshire police dig deeper, will shocking events both historical and present-day change his life forever?"