Sporty reading challenge at libraries

The Summer Reading Challenge 2023 has now launched across the county’s libraries.

This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit Sleaford Library to join a superstar team and their marvellous mascots and get involved in a reading challenge themed around the power of play, sport, games and physical activity.

With free materials from the library and online via the challenge website, children can keep their minds and bodies active over the summer.

The characters – brought to life by children’s author and illustrator Loretta Schauer – navigate a fictional summer obstacle course and track their reading. Children taking part will receive prizes for every two books read and a certificate and medal for completing the challenge. Those at Sleaford Library will also get a special certificate to claim a free swim at the GLL run Sleaford Leisure Centre.

Booking is essential for most events at Sleaford library, which include: July 8, drop in 9am-1pm - sign up day. July 25 2.30-4pm and July 27 10-11.30am - design your own mascot. August 1 2.30-4pm and August 3 10-11.30am - mini table football crafts. August 8 2.30-4pm and August 10 10-11.30am – Lego race cars. August 15 2.30-4pm and August 17 10-11.30am – obstacle course crafts. August 22 2.30-4pm and August 24 10-11.30am – medal making. August 29 2.30-4pm and August 31 10-11.30am – board game crafts. September 23 10am-12noon certificate ceremony.