Summer Reading Challengers get prizes as ‘Green Libraries Week gets underway next month

Sleaford Library marked the conclusion of its Summer Reading Challenge on Saturday, inviting youngsters to drop in and collect their certificates along with a prize of a free swimming voucher to use at Sleaford Leisure Centre.

Children aged four to 11 were encouraged to visit Sleaford Library to join a superstar team and their marvellous mascots and get involved in a free Summer Reading Challenge themed around the power of play, sport, games and physical activity.

Through taking part in the Challenge, with free materials from Sleaford library and online via the Challenge website, children were encouraged to keep their minds and bodies active over the summer break.

The characters – brought to life by children’s author and illustrator Loretta Schauer – navigated a fictional summer obstacle course and invited children to track their reading as they go.

Children taking part in the challenge received prizes for every two books read and a certificate and medal for completing the challenge. Children completing the challenge at Sleaford Library also got a special certificate that they can use to claim a free swim at the GLL run Sleaford Leisure Centre

There were lots of reading challenge activities and crafts over the holidays too, such as medal making, designing a mascot, mini table football and making an obstacle course.

Coming up next month, from October 2 to 7, Libraries Week becomes Green Libraries Week, celebrating the work going on in libraries and in the local community around sustainability, nature and the environment.

Libraries Week is an annual showcase and celebration of all that libraries have to offer their local communities.

Libraries have long been firm advocates of reduce, reuse and recycle – in a book’s lifetime it will be issued and returned to numerous borrowers. When the book’s condition is deemed too poor for lending, it will be put on sale or recycled.

In recent years libraries have developed new ways of providing reading material via digital means, including e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines.

The team at Sleaford Library will be offering a variety of events and activities throughout the week to encourage everyone to go green.

On Monday October 2 the Lincolnshire County Council Waste Team will hold a drop in session offering advice from 10am-1pm. On Thursday October 5 Climate Action Network Sleaford will be explaining more about their Repair Café between 10am and 4pm. On Friday October 6 Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust will run a drop in event from 10am-4pm. Then on Saturday October 7 Plastic Free Sleaford will be holding a drop in session offering inspiration from 9am-1pm.

Charlotte Harris, Library Manager at Sleaford Library for GLL said: “Some might say libraries are the original story recyclers, purchasing books for their local community, so members of the public don’t need to buy their own copy.