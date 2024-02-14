Wartime mystery novel set in Boston, RAF Cranwell and Lincolnshire coast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second novel in the Lizzie’s War series, Meteor, is to be published on March 5 and is set at RAF Cranwell in 1943, 81 years after the date of a significant event at the station which was important in Britain's war effort.

It is of course fiction but is based on the actual event that took place on that day in 1943.

It is the sequel to the popular New Swan Stone by Kevin O’Regan which was published last October and started the series.

Lizzie Barnes is a 23 year old pilot with the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) which played a crucial role in Britain’s success in the Second World War. With no instruments, no radio and frequently flying unaccompanied, the ATA pilots delivered aircraft from factories to operational bases and ferried VIPs around the country. What is little known is that 168 ATA pilots were women.

In Meteor, Lizzie is given a navigator, Alice, and the task of taking some very important people to RAF Cranwell for a top secret mission. Robbie McBane from the RAF Police is assigned to provide security for the VIPs and is instructed to find out the identity of a suspected mole who is supplying information to the Germans. A young airman, Sinclair, is killed and Robbie also has to discover his murderer.

Lizzie brings her powers of observation and deduction to the task. Are the two roofers actually German agents and did they kill Sinclair? Is Grainger, the man from the ministry, really the mole?

With plot twists and turns and well drawn characters, it is hoped it will hold the attention of the reader to the very end.

“The publication date was chosen deliberately,” said Kevin, “as the book is based on an event on March 5, 1943 which was very significant to Britain’s war effort. As well as lots of action at the air base, there are scenes in Boston, on the coast and in a village.”

He added: “With the 80th anniversary of the D Day Landings this year and the 80th anniversary of VE day in 2025, I think there will be a great deal of interest in World War II.”