Wartime mystery novel with local connection
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lizzie Barnes is a 23 year old pilot with the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) which played a crucial role in Britain’s success in World War II. With no instruments, no radio and frequently flying unaccompanied, the ATA Pilots delivered aircraft from factories to operational bases and ferried VIPs around the country. What is little known is that 168 ATA pilots were women.
In Meteor, Lizzie is given a navigator, Alice, and the task of taking some very important people to RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire for a top secret mission. Robbie McBane from the RAF Police is assigned to provide security for the VIPs and is instructed to find out the identity of a suspected mole who is supplying information to the Germans. A young airman, Sinclair, is killed and Robbie also has to discover his murderer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lizzie brings her powers of observation and deduction to the task. Are the two roofers actually German agents and did they kill Sinclair? Is Grainger, the man from the ministry, really the mole? This is a page-turning, gripping read that, with plot twists and turns and brilliantly drawn characters, will hold the attention of the reader to the very end.
“The publication date was chosen deliberately,” said Kevin, “as the book is based on an event on 5th March 1943 which was very significant to Britain’s war effort. As well as lots of action at the air base, there are scenes in Skegness, Boston on the coast and in a village.”
New Swan Stone, the first book in the Lizzie’s War series, has been hugely popular, selling hundreds of copies online and in shops. It is largely set at Silverstone, now the home of the World famous racing circuit, which started life as an RAF training base in 1943. Both novels are published by Core Books and are available as e-books or paperbacks on Amazon and in selected shops.