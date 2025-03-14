BOS Musical Theatre Group brings Rock of Ages to Blackfriars Theatre

Rehearsal image - George Thompkins (Lonny) and Rob Nicholls (director)

BOS Musical Theatre Group is excited to present the high-energy, rock ‘n’ roll musical comedy Rock of Ages at Blackfriars Theatre in Boston, running from April 22nd to April 26th. Known for their high-quality productions of The Addams Family, Big Fish, and Guys and Dolls—each receiving rave reviews—BOS Musical Theatre Group is ready to transport audiences back to the Sunset Strip for a night of classic rock hits and outrageous fun!

Set in 1987 on L.A.’s legendary Sunset Strip, Rock of Ages tells the story of aspiring rock star Drew and small-town girl Sherrie as they chase their Hollywood dreams. Their journey is set against the backdrop of the Bourbon Room, a famous rock club threatened by developers looking to modernize the Strip. As they navigate love, ambition, and the cutthroat world of rock ‘n’ roll, they encounter a host of wild and eccentric characters in their fight to save the strip and keep rock ‘n’ roll alive.

Featuring a score packed with iconic hits from the biggest names in ‘80s rock—including Bon Jovi, Journey, Whitesnake, and Poison—this jukebox musical is a headbanging, lighter-waving celebration of the era’s greatest anthems. Audiences will be rocking out to unforgettable songs such as Don’t Stop Believin’, We Built This City, Wanted Dead or Alive, and I Wanna Know What Love Is played by our live band. The show’s popularity on Broadway led to a major Hollywood film adaptation starring Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, and Julianne Hough.

Lucy Potter, Chairman of the Society and Choreographer, shared her excitement about the show: “It’s been really exciting to produce a musical that is completely different from anything we’ve done before. This production has pushed all of us out of our comfort zones, and the cast and production team have been working incredibly hard to rise to the challenge—learning new skills along the way. We can’t wait to show audiences what we’ve been working on. We are lucky to have so many talented and creative individuals in Boston and the surrounding area, and they will ensure that audiences have a fantastic night filled with entertainment and laughter from start to finish.”

Cast photo shoot.

Tickets are available now, priced between £15 and £17. Due to adult language and themes, the show carries a recommended age advisory of 14+.

BOS Musical Theatre Group would like to extend their thanks to Datacom Cabling, whose generous sponsorship has been critical in bringing this production to the stage.

Don’t miss your chance to experience this powerhouse musical! Tickets are available online at blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01205 363108.