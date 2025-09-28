BOS Musical Theatre Group brings the hit musical Sister Act to Boston this November!

Based on the beloved film starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act follows the story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes an unexpected turn when she witnesses a crime. Placed in protective custody in a convent, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices, while unexpectedly finding her own in the process. With dazzling dance numbers, powerful gospel-inspired songs, and plenty of laughs, Sister Act is a joyous celebration of friendship, sisterhood, and the unifying power of music.

A word from our Director, Christian Slingsby: "When rehearsing a show it can sometimes be very difficult to see how things will turn out from a feel good factor. However we can already see that the cast of Sister Act are having so much fun, and it is going to spread through the audience so that everyone will feel the love from the very first beat of music."

Tickets are £19.50 and on sale now through the Blackfriars Theatre Box Office - either in person, by calling 01205 363108, or online via TicketSource through the theatre website.

This production is proudly sponsored by Nucleus HR and Nucleus HS. Their generous support has enabled BOS to fund banners and online publicity to help spread the word. Toni Robinson, Managing Director, shared:

“As a local company, we’re proud to support local theatre and the incredible emerging talent in our community. Just as we champion excellence and wellbeing through our HR and Health & Safety services, we believe in creating safe, thriving environments where people can perform at their best – on stage and off. We’d love to see more local businesses take centre stage in supporting the arts – it’s a powerful way to invest in creativity, community, and future talent, while also raising your profile and connecting with new audiences.”

There are still opportunities for local businesses to advertise in the Sister Act programme before the end of October. To find out more, or to join the BOS mailing list for updates on upcoming productions and audition opportunities, please contact: [email protected].

