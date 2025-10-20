Boston-born artist Michael Epton returns home with "Recovery Collection" after life-changing encephalitis battle

Artist who has worked on some of Britain’s best loved TV shows fulfills childhood dream of exhibiting at Blackfriars – 25% of sales to support community arts hub

Michael Epton, a Boston-born artist who has spent three decades creating art, and over twenty in the art department for some of Britain's most beloved television shows, will present a deeply personal solo exhibition at the historic Blackfriars Arts Centre in Boston, Lincolnshire, from October 27 to November 23.

The exhibition marks both a homecoming and a remarkable recovery story, showcasing work created following his survival of encephalitis.

A private view will take place on Wednesday, October 29 from 6 - 8.30pm at Blackfriars, South Street, Boston, where visitors can meet the artist and be among the first to view and purchase original works from this powerful new collection. Twenty-five percent of all sales will be donated to Blackfriars Arts Centre to support this vital community arts hub.

Michael Epton in his studio in Bow, East London

A Childhood Dream Realised

Born and raised in Boston, Lincolnshire, Michael Epton would visit Blackfriars as a child, captivated by the art displayed on its historic walls.

"I dreamed of one day exhibiting here" recalls Epton. "After 20 years in London, bringing my work home to this venue feels like completing a circle – especially after everything that's happened."

For the past two decades, Michael has worked in art departments for major television productions including The Great British Bake Off Extra Slice, The Graham Norton Show, EastEnders and Saturday Night Takeaway, bringing his creativity to some of Britain's most beloved shows while maintaining his personal studio practice in Bow, East London. Michael is a member of the prestigious ACME studio community in East London and has exhibited across London in several solo and group shows over his 30-year career.

Michael Epton working on one of his paintings in his studio in Bow, East London

When Encephalitis Changed Everything

Almost two years ago to the day of the exhibition opening, Michael Epton's life changed dramatically when he suffered seizures and fell into a coma due to encephalitis. Encephalitis is a rare but devastating inflammation of the brain, often caused by viral infection, which can strike anyone at any time. It remains relatively unknown despite affecting thousands each year, and recovery can be lengthy and uncertain.

"The recovery process was profound – relearning how to walk, talk, think, and remember, plugging something back into my brain each day like connections being made on a circuit board" explains Epton.

"I had to relearn how to create art from scratch. Everything I'd built over the years was suddenly gone."

The cognitive and physical impacts remain, but the experience also brought unexpected transformation.

"Where I had suffered for years with mental health and depression, I started to find real happiness in my life" says Epton. "I found faith and the experience transformed not just me, but my art. I finally found the patience to explore oils, something that had eluded me for decades."

From Frenetic Energy to Contemplative Light

The exhibition reveals a dramatic evolution in Epton's artistic practice. Where his previous work centered around frenetic energy and rapid execution, his new oil paintings demonstrate a patient exploration of light and values. This shift represents not just technical growth, but a deeper understanding of presence and process born from his recovery journey.

Exhibition Details

The Blackfriars exhibition will feature original works including oil paintings, mixed media pieces, and drawings from 'The Recovery Collection'. All original works are available for purchase at the venue, and a series of limited edition prints will be available online at michaelepton.com at a later date.

The private view is a chance to see the exhibition in an intimate setting with complimentary refreshments. Open to all, registration is requested for catering purposes.

Exhibition Dates: October 27 – November 23

Private View: Wednesday, October 29, 6-8.30pm.

Register here: https://bit.ly/michaeleptonprivateview

Venue: Blackfriars Arts Centre, South Street, Boston, Lincolnshire, PE21 6TU

Admission: FREE

With this exhibition, Michael is giving back to the community that inspired his artistic journey – 25% of all sales will go directly to Blackfriars Arts Centre to support their vital work as a community arts hub in Boston.

"Blackfriars sparked my childhood dreams and continues to nurture creativity in the community," says Epton.

"Supporting this space feels like the right way to honor both myroots and my recovery."

About Blackfriars Arts Centre

The historic Blackfriars in Boston provides a stunning backdrop for contemporary art, combining medieval architecture with modern cultural programming. The venue has become a cornerstone of Lincolnshire's vibrant arts scene and continues to inspire new generations of artists.