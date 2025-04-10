Boston Borough Council encouraging residents to commemorate VE Day this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents across the Borough are encouraged to organise and to join in with local celebrations and festivities, including picnics and street parties, commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day on the May Bank Holiday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local communities can join the nationwide Great British Food Festival on Monday 5 May by holding street parties, cooking up a BBQ or fry up with your neighbours, hosting a curry night, or organising a Big Lunch extravaganza.

The Great British Food Festival will bring together residents, our armed forces, veterans, and visitors to celebrate our rich culinary and cultural history, whilst also honouring the sacrifices and triumphs of the nation's veterans during the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

See below some events that are happening within the Borough:

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

The Haven VE Day Celebrations: 8 May 2025, 10.30am to 6pm (White House Ln, Boston PE21 0BE, UK)

We'll Meet Again Freiston Boston: 8 May 2025 (Freiston, Lincolnshire, United Kingdom)

VE Day 80th Anniversary Concert: 8 May 2025, 7.30pm to 9.45pm (Station Rd, Kirton, Boston PE20 1LD, UK)

Kirton Holme Residents: 8 May 2025 (Kirton Holme, Lincolnshire, United Kingdom)

A spokesperson from Boston Borough Council said: "Whether it's a street or garden party, we're inviting everyone to come together for the Great British Food Festival for a day of fun, food, and to honour the veterans who ensured we could live peacefully today.

"VE Day is a significant occasion for our nation and the 80th anniversary gives us a unique opportunity to bring all of our residents together to reflect on, and to celebrate our shared history."

CEO of the Together Coalition, Jon Knight, said: "VE Day is perhaps the most formative single moment in shaping the collective image we have of ourselves as people and as nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is why we're encouraging all communities to come together and celebrate our shared history."

To organise a street party in Lincolnshire that involves road closures, you'll need to apply for permission from Lincolnshire County Council, which you can find here https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/traffic-management/register-event-affecting-highway

VE Day is a day of remembrance that commemorates Germany's surrender to the Allies, marking the end of World War II. For more information or to get involved visit https://ve80.com/

For the latest updates, follow Boston Borough Council on Facebook and join the conversation using #VE80.