Boston Borough Council launches new Halloween event: Spooky Spot at Boston Marke
This exciting new initiative will bring seasonal fun and community spirit to the heart of the town, offering a wide range of free activities for families and children.
The market area will be transformed into a vibrant Halloween-themed space, featuring:
- Cookie and cake decorating
- Market Pumpkin Trail
- Craft Corner and badge making
- Balloon modelling
A key highlight of the day will be the Fancy Dress Competition, held at 12pm, with prizes generously sponsored by Boston Bowl. Winners can receive various vouchers, including bowling, Play Towers, and Crazy Climb.
Cllr Dale Broughton, Leader of Boston Borough Council, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce Spooky Spot to Boston Market this year.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for a free family activity to celebrate the season and showcase the market as a lively and welcoming space for community events.
“We look forward to seeing everyone in their best Halloween costumes and enjoying the activities on offer.”
For further information, please contact: [email protected]
Please be aware photographs may be taken during the event for promotional purposes.