Boston Borough Council shares details of town’s first Pride event

Boston's first Pride event is happening in July

This summer, Boston's Central Park will come alive with the town’s first ever Pride event, thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC).

The family friendly Pride celebration, which aims to bring our community together in a vibrant, inclusive and joyful way, will take place on Saturday, July 26.

The first of its kind for Boston, the event has been specifically created for families and individuals alike to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and unity, creating a space where everyone feels welcome and valued.

Pride events across the UK have become powerful symbols of togetherness and progress, and we’re proud to be bringing that same spirit to Boston.

Boston Pride will feature dazzling performances on the Pride Main Stage from international acts, along with local groups and artists, while celebrating Boston’s rich multi-cultural community.

In addition to the performances on the main stage, there will be activities on offer for people of all ages and representatives from support systems who work throughout the area will be given a space to highlight the essential work they do.

A Boston Borough Council spokesperson said: “Pride isn’t just a celebration – it’s also a chance to showcase our town as a warm, open, and forward-thinking place to live, work and visit.

“Similar events which are held across other towns and cities, including East Coast Pride in East Lindsey, have a proven track record of boosting local tourism, supporting businesses and creating lasting positive memories for attendees of all ages.

“Not only do these events promote community cohesion, the also bring visitors into the area to support local businesses while also celebrating the town and its history.

“We look forward to sharing more details soon and invite everyone to be part of this fantastic celebration. Together, let’s make it something truly special!”

For up-to-date information and further announcements, follow the Boston Pride Facebook page.