Boston Borough Council’s Makers & Farmers Market announces a special offer

By Boston Borough Council
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:36 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 14:40 BST
Special offer on soon at Boston MarketSpecial offer on soon at Boston Market
Special offer on soon at Boston Market
Boston Borough Council is delighted to announce a new Markers and Farmers market that will be held in the Market Place within the town centre, with the offer of paying for one market day, and getting one free. The market will take place on the last Saturday of every month until October 2025 and will be open from 9am to 2pm.

The fee for a market pitch will be £22.00 and for a limited time, there is a special offer to buy one market day and get one free! See below the dates of the upcoming markets:

  • 29 March
  • 26 April
  • 31 May
  • 28 June
  • July 26th
  • 30 August
  • 27 September
  • 25 October

Cllr Dale Broughton, Deputy Leader, and Town Centre Portfolio Holder at Boston Borough Council, said: “I am thrilled about the launch of the new Makers and Framers markets coming to Boston Market Place from March.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I encourage everyone; market traders and visitors, to come along to the markets to see all of the wonderful handmade crafts, products and local fresh produce that there will be on offer.

“Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of our vibrant market and to show your support to our local traders and community.”

With limited pitches available, market traders are encouraged to book early to secure their spots. To reserve your pitch, please email [email protected]

For more information about the upcoming markets, please contact [email protected] or visit their Facebook page for regular updates.

Related topics:Farmers MarketBoston Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice