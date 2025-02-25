Boston Borough Council’s Makers & Farmers Market announces a special offer
The fee for a market pitch will be £22.00 and for a limited time, there is a special offer to buy one market day and get one free! See below the dates of the upcoming markets:
- 29 March
- 26 April
- 31 May
- 28 June
- July 26th
- 30 August
- 27 September
- 25 October
Cllr Dale Broughton, Deputy Leader, and Town Centre Portfolio Holder at Boston Borough Council, said: “I am thrilled about the launch of the new Makers and Framers markets coming to Boston Market Place from March.
“I encourage everyone; market traders and visitors, to come along to the markets to see all of the wonderful handmade crafts, products and local fresh produce that there will be on offer.
“Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be a part of our vibrant market and to show your support to our local traders and community.”
With limited pitches available, market traders are encouraged to book early to secure their spots. To reserve your pitch, please email [email protected]
For more information about the upcoming markets, please contact [email protected] or visit their Facebook page for regular updates.