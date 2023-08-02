Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Boston Classic Car Club Annual Show 2023

This year's show for the Boston Classic Car Club promises to exceed last year's record breaking attendance figures.
By Harry WRIGHTContributor
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

Following last year’s successful Show which enjoyed record attendances with scorching weather, the 2023 event will be held, once more, at Orchard Park field, Hubbert’s Bridge, Boston, Lincolnshire PE20 3QU on Sunday, 13th August. (What 3 Words code for the entrance to the showground: pursue.puzzle.burglars)

The Boston Classic Car Club prides itself in offering free entry for pre-booked exhibitors with details and entry forms being available on the website: www.bostonclassiccarclub.org.uk or by contacting the organiser, Graham Lunn, by email, [email protected] or mobile on 07719 996795.

The show will be open for non-exhibitors between 10.00 and 4.00 pm with admission for adults being kept at £5 and accompanied children under 14 years free.

Most Popular
2022 BCCC Show2022 BCCC Show
2022 BCCC Show

We are anticipating over 450 vehicles to be on show including cars, commercials and motor cycles with many prizes/trophies to be won.

Live entertainment will be provided by ‘The Dream Belles’ singing duo with songs from the 1940’s and 1950’s as well as popular ABBA hits. Additionally, popular personality, Sarah Crabtree will be joining us once more to add her unique sparkle to proceedings.

There will be many trade stands, autojumble, a charity raffle, a licenced bar, hot food and ice cream (covering all weather eventualities!), as well as rides for the children. Everything is in place to provide another superb day out for exhibitors or visitors alike to take a trip down motoring memory lane!

Related topics:BostonLincolnshire