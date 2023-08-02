Boston Classic Car Club Annual Show 2023

This year's show for the Boston Classic Car Club promises to exceed last year's record breaking attendance figures.

Following last year’s successful Show which enjoyed record attendances with scorching weather, the 2023 event will be held, once more, at Orchard Park field, Hubbert’s Bridge, Boston, Lincolnshire PE20 3QU on Sunday, 13th August. (What 3 Words code for the entrance to the showground: pursue.puzzle.burglars)

The Boston Classic Car Club prides itself in offering free entry for pre-booked exhibitors with details and entry forms being available on the website: www.bostonclassiccarclub.org.uk or by contacting the organiser, Graham Lunn, by email, [email protected] or mobile on 07719 996795.

The show will be open for non-exhibitors between 10.00 and 4.00 pm with admission for adults being kept at £5 and accompanied children under 14 years free.

2022 BCCC Show

We are anticipating over 450 vehicles to be on show including cars, commercials and motor cycles with many prizes/trophies to be won.

Live entertainment will be provided by ‘The Dream Belles’ singing duo with songs from the 1940’s and 1950’s as well as popular ABBA hits. Additionally, popular personality, Sarah Crabtree will be joining us once more to add her unique sparkle to proceedings.