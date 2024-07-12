Boston Falls Prevention Event: 16th July 2024 plus diabetes mobile testing van

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Falls Prevention” for Boston residents will be the theme of an upcoming free event organised by the Boston Primary Care Network and key partners across the NHS. The event will happen for one day only on Tuesday, 16th July 2024 from 10am – 3pm at Princess Royal Sports Arena (Great Fen Road, Wyberton, Boston, PE21 7PB).

“Worried about falling or know or care for someone who is?” Staff and healthcare partners will be onsite to provide advice for:

· Falls Prevention

· Support following a fall

· Physiotherapy advice

· Advice on effective ways to manage your health

· Free goody bag and refreshments provided.

The event will highlight the various healthcare services available to the public in the Boston area. Collectively, they will come together to show how they can support residents who are susceptible to falls.

Diabetes UK will also be present with their mobile testing van.

Dr. Zubair Alam, Clinical Director and GP partner at Swineshead Medical Group added “we are pleased to inform, educate and support the residents of Boston who are susceptible to falls or care for those who are vulnerable to this condition. This free event will highlight the various support services and advice available.”

Jodie Lindley, Director of Strategy and Partnerships (ICB) stated that Boston PCN are “passionate about empowering people to live well for longer and as such, educate our population to do this. Diabetes UK states that ‘Type 2 diabetes can be a very serious condition but there are many things you can do to reduce your risk of developing it such as achieving a healthy weight, getting more physically active and eating healthy food.’

For anyone who is looking to find out more information about type 2 diabetes or those who may be concerned they are at risk, please do pop down to the mobile testing van – it will be well worth a trip.”