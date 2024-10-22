Boston Town to host annual fireworks spectacular

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2024, 03:46 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 09:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Boston Town Football Club are holding their annual bonfire and firework event next month.

The spectacular display will take place at the Mortgages For You Stadium in Tattershall Road, Boston, on the traditional date of Tuesday 5 November.

Gates open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.15pm and the fireworks will begin at 7.45pm.

There will also be:

Boston Town will be holding aBoston Town will be holding a
Boston Town will be holding a
  • Licensed bar
  • Hot food on sale
  • Kids' rides and games
  • Donut and waffle stalls
  • Live entertainment

Admission will be:

Adults - £4, children under 16 - £3, under 3s - free

There's limited parking available in the car park. Also, some stalls and bars will only take cash payments.

All timings and attractions are subject to weather conditions.

Related topics:Boston TownBoston
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice