Boston Town to host annual fireworks spectacular
Boston Town Football Club are holding their annual bonfire and firework event next month.
The spectacular display will take place at the Mortgages For You Stadium in Tattershall Road, Boston, on the traditional date of Tuesday 5 November.
Gates open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.15pm and the fireworks will begin at 7.45pm.
There will also be:
- Licensed bar
- Hot food on sale
- Kids' rides and games
- Donut and waffle stalls
- Live entertainment
Admission will be:
Adults - £4, children under 16 - £3, under 3s - free
There's limited parking available in the car park. Also, some stalls and bars will only take cash payments.
All timings and attractions are subject to weather conditions.