Boston’s community events happening in 2025

The events team at Boston Borough Council has teamed up with local organisers to create and plan an extraordinary lineup of community events for Boston Town Centre throughout 2025. The different events vary in celebrating the rich heritage, culture, history, and diversity of Boston.

The events will be primarily funded through the Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) and external partners and are an excellent way to drive footfall into the town centre.

As we are already one month into 2025, we are very excited to announce the current event lineup for the upcoming year, with more to be confirmed. With the May Fair celebrating its 900th year and lots of new events making their debut in Boston Town Centre, what better time to be part of our amazing community.

See below the list of events that we are proud to announce are happening in 2025, with more to follow:

Friday 11 April: Children’s Easter activities

Opening Saturday 3 May: May Fair celebrating its 900th anniversary

Friday 30 May: Children’s performing arts activities

Saturday 31 May: Boston Hanse day

Sunday 13 July: Boston Strongest and Food Fest

Wednesday 16 July to Wednesday 3 September: Beach in the Park

Wednesday 16 July: Teddy Bear’s Picnic

Tuesday 22 July: Golden Oldies

Friday 8 August: Children’s wildlife activities

Saturday 9 August: Skate Jam

Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 August: Knights of Skirbeck re-enactment event

Tuesday 19 August: Fun in the Sun additional needs event

Friday 22 August: Children’s circus skills activities

Friday 31 October: Halloween event

Friday 28 to Sunday 30 December: Christmas market/Illuminate parade/ Santa Fun Run

Cllr Dale Broughton, Deputy Leader, and Town Centre Portfolio Holder said: “Seeing all the new events that we have lined up for 2025 is very exciting and something that I am looking forward to attending and being a part of.

“I am very grateful to BTAC for all their funding. We wouldn’t be able to host such wonderful activities and events without them or their financial support.

“I highly encourage everyone to make the most of these events, they are the perfect opportunity for a fun family day out, as they are completely free of charge!”

To keep informed of the current events and exciting announcements on more great events that are still in the planning process, follow Boston Borough Council on Facebook.