Boston’s community events happening in 2025
The events will be primarily funded through the Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC) and external partners and are an excellent way to drive footfall into the town centre.
As we are already one month into 2025, we are very excited to announce the current event lineup for the upcoming year, with more to be confirmed. With the May Fair celebrating its 900th year and lots of new events making their debut in Boston Town Centre, what better time to be part of our amazing community.
See below the list of events that we are proud to announce are happening in 2025, with more to follow:
- Friday 11 April: Children’s Easter activities
- Opening Saturday 3 May: May Fair celebrating its 900th anniversary
- Friday 30 May: Children’s performing arts activities
- Saturday 31 May: Boston Hanse day
- Sunday 13 July: Boston Strongest and Food Fest
- Wednesday 16 July to Wednesday 3 September: Beach in the Park
- Wednesday 16 July: Teddy Bear’s Picnic
- Tuesday 22 July: Golden Oldies
- Friday 8 August: Children’s wildlife activities
- Saturday 9 August: Skate Jam
- Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 August: Knights of Skirbeck re-enactment event
- Tuesday 19 August: Fun in the Sun additional needs event
- Friday 22 August: Children’s circus skills activities
- Friday 31 October: Halloween event
- Friday 28 to Sunday 30 December: Christmas market/Illuminate parade/ Santa Fun Run
Cllr Dale Broughton, Deputy Leader, and Town Centre Portfolio Holder said: “Seeing all the new events that we have lined up for 2025 is very exciting and something that I am looking forward to attending and being a part of.
“I am very grateful to BTAC for all their funding. We wouldn’t be able to host such wonderful activities and events without them or their financial support.
“I highly encourage everyone to make the most of these events, they are the perfect opportunity for a fun family day out, as they are completely free of charge!”
