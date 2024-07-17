Brand-new event set to showcase the best of Lincolnshire business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The inaugural Lincolnshire Business Showcase will put businesses from across the county in the spotlight.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand-new Lincolnshire business event has launched, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their businesses and grow local connections.

Held at the EPIC Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground on Wednesday 16th October, the Lincolnshire Business Showcase will see innovation meet opportunity as businesses come together to network and discover innovative products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will also be able to expand their knowledge through insightful workshops focused on current industry trends.

Business networking event

Businesses across the county - from startups to seasoned enterprises - are invited to exhibit at the event, offering them a full day to showcase their business, network with a diverse audience and raise brand awareness.

Sophia Phillips, Sales and Events Manager at the Lincolnshire Showground, said:

“We’re very excited to be hosting the first-ever Lincolnshire Business Showcase at the EPIC Centre. It offers businesses across the county the perfect opportunity to grow their brand and connect directly with potential clients and partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We expect exhibitor spaces to fill up quickly, so we encourage businesses from all sectors not to miss this incredible opportunity to connect, learn and grow.

“The best part of the Lincolnshire Business Showcase is that it’s free for non-exhibitors to explore local businesses, participate in hands-on workshops and gain insights to help make informed decisions. We just ask that you consider donating to the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society (LAS) which educates the community about food, farming and sustainable practices.

“We’re very much looking forward to the first-ever Lincolnshire Business Showcase and can’t wait to see everybody there!”

Bookings for exhibitor stands are now open and packages start from £180. To register your interest, please email [email protected].

Individual tickets are also available now and can be booked online in advance. To book, please visit lincolnshireshowground.co.uk/business-showcase.