Brand new family show comes to Skegness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alice in Wonderland comes to the Neverland Theatre this July and August

Family Theatre Extravaganza at Neverland Theatre This Summer!

Skegness, UK - Get ready for an unforgettable summer as local talent Gary Starr brings a dazzling new family theatre show to the Neverland Theatre in Skegness!

Alice in Wonderland!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice in Wonderland

Running from July 24th to August 28th, this spectacular show will feature all your favourite characters, vibrant costumes, and a full professional cast. It will deliver a thrilling mix of song, dance, and laughter.

The show will run every Sunday and Monday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Don't miss out on this magical, fun family show, perfect for all ages.