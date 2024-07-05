Brand new family show comes to Skegness

By Gary StarrContributor
Published 5th Jul 2024, 16:54 BST
Alice in Wonderland comes to the Neverland Theatre this July and August

Family Theatre Extravaganza at Neverland Theatre This Summer!

Skegness, UK - Get ready for an unforgettable summer as local talent Gary Starr brings a dazzling new family theatre show to the Neverland Theatre in Skegness!

Alice in Wonderland!

Alice in Wonderland

Running from July 24th to August 28th, this spectacular show will feature all your favourite characters, vibrant costumes, and a full professional cast. It will deliver a thrilling mix of song, dance, and laughter.

The show will run every Sunday and Monday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Don't miss out on this magical, fun family show, perfect for all ages.

Tickets are available now at www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk. Grab yours today and make magical memories with your family this summer!

