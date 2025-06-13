Branston couple walk the length of Britain to fund vital skin disease research

Branston-based duo Roger and Sally Bentley are taking on a 1,100 mile challenge for the British Skin Foundation. On 17th June they’re setting off from John o’ Groats, aiming to walk more than 1,100 miles all the way to Land’s End - and they’re doing it to raise funds for skin disease research.

At 67 and 66, this inspirational couple will be walking for around four months, averaging 10 miles a day, with nothing but backpacks, trail snacks, and sheer determination to carry them across the length of Britain.

Why? Because skin disease is far more common - and far more serious - than many people realise.

“We’ve both lived with skin conditions - and so have many of our friends, especially fellow walkers,” says Sally, a 35-year survivor of malignant melanoma. “We know firsthand how important early treatment, sun safety, and research are.”

Sally Bentley, 66 & Roger Bentley, 67

That reality has hit close to home. In the last 18 months alone, at least three of their fellow Ramblers Association walkers in Lincoln have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma. After years of enjoying the outdoors, many walkers and outdoor lovers are especially vulnerable to sun-related skin damage - something Roger and Sally hope to highlight with their journey.

Their chosen charity, the British Skin Foundation, is the only UK organisation funding research into all skin conditions - from potentially deadly cancers to chronic, often-overlooked conditions like psoriasis (which Roger lives with himself).

This isn’t their first adventure on foot. A few years ago, they completed the 500-mile Camino de Santiago across Spain. But this challenge is more than double the distance - and, as they say, “probably our last big one, so we’re making it count.”

They’ve already begun training, planning their route, and packing their sun safety gear. Now all they need is your support.

To donate or learn more about Sally & Roger’s journey, visit their JustGiving page: Sally and Roger are fundraising for The British Skin Foundation is fundraising for The British Skin Foundation

For more information, images or quotes contact [email protected] or [email protected] / 020 7391 6374

About the British Skin Foundation

The British Skin Foundation is the only UK charity that raises money to fund research into all types of skin diseases, including skin cancer. Whilst we are dedicated to raising money for research, we also aim to raise awareness of skin diseases in the wider community. We’re committed to educating people about skin conditions, helping to reduce stigma and promote understanding.

britishskinfoundation.org.uk

