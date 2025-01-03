Brew Monday: Samaritans campaign encourages Lincolnshire residents to connect over tea on blue Monday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

By Eve Baird, Chief Operating Officer at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT).

Brew Monday, a national campaign held by the Samaritans every third Monday of January, is traditionally considered the lowest day of the year for many, with bills arriving after Christmas, dark nights, and payday yet to come.

The Samaritans aim to address this by encouraging everyone to take time out of their day to talk about their troubles over a cuppa.

It’s normal to feel lonely and down when the festive excitement is over. So, on the ‘most difficult day of the year,’ we encourage you to flip the script and take the time to connect with others. It’s amazing what a chat with a loved one and a warm brew can do for your day.

Brew Monday is also a time to reach out to your colleagues. Often, at work, we move into a more professional space, which can make it more difficult to have these conversations. If you know a co-worker who’s had a hard time recently, let them know you care and that they have a safe space at work by making them a cuppa and stepping out for a quick chat.

It’s also important to connect with yourself. Try doing a journal entry, some gentle exercise, or simply making time for yourself in any way that suits you.

If you are struggling, there are many places you can go for help. Please know that you are not alone.

Our Lincolnshire mental health helplines continue to offer vital support for anyone who is struggling - offering a listening ear, or help finding the best support for people’s needs. Anyone needing someone to speak to, or advice, can call the 24/7 helpline for free on 0800 001 4331. If you are a young person or family member and want some advice, you can call the Here4You advice line on 0800 234 6342, open 24/7.

If you or someone you know is in need of urgent mental health support, please call 111 and select option 2, the mental health option.

If you are feeling lonely, you can also visit a local Night Light Café, which are safe spaces offering an out-of-hours, non-clinical support service. They are staffed by teams of trained volunteers who are available to listen and provide signposting advice. You can book a visit by calling 0300 011 1200.

Visit www.lpft.nhs.uk/contact-us for more information about local support available.

More information about Brew Monday can be found at www.samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday/.